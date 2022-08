HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, police with the University of North Alabama arrested a man for an armed robbery.

According to a Facebook post from the UNA Police Department, Joseph Auchly was arrested for a strong-arm robbery that occurred Sunday night.

Auchly has been charged with third-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

