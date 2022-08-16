Deals
Squirrel causes mechanical problem at Guntersville school

By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, a squirrel caused a mechanical problem at Guntersville Middle School which led to students being kept out of the building.

According to the Guntersville City Schools Superintendent, the squirrel caused a leg of a transformer to pop which resulted in smoke blowing in the building.

The superintendent says that a few students had been dropped off at the school by that time, but they were kept outside until the issue was resolved.

Buses that were en route to the school at the time of the incident were redirected to the elementary school while the fire department checked to make sure everything was safe. The students were able to return to the building around 9 a.m.

