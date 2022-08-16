Deals
Rollout for Space Launch System scheduled for Tuesday night

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WAFF) - NASA’s rollout of the Space Launch System rocket is scheduled for Tuesday night in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The rollout will cover over four miles with the SLS traveling under one mile per hour. The rollout is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The SLS rocket is 322 feet tall and it is topped with an Orion capsule. Once the SLS rocket reaches pad 39B from the Vehicle Assembly Building, the countdown is on for the launch.

Launch for the Artemis I Moon rocket is set for no earlier than Aug. 29.

Click here to watch a livestream of the rollout.

