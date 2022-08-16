Restaurant Week in Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - August is culinary month, and for 10 days foodies are celebrating Restaurant Week around the Rocket City.

The week is dedicated to highlighting some of the area’s delicious food and restaurants. If there is a new restaurant you have been wanting to try, check out to see if they have any special deals going on.

Many participating restaurants are hosting special deals to welcome newcomers and regulars. Some of the local restaurants joining in on the fun are Straight to Ale, 1892 Est Restaurant and Tavern, Good Company Cafe, Barvista, Beezr, Canadian Bakin, Champies, Char and many more.

Restaurant Week is going on now through August 21. You can find a full list of participants at Huntsville.org.

