Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Restaurant Week in Rocket City

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - August is culinary month, and for 10 days foodies are celebrating Restaurant Week around the Rocket City.

The week is dedicated to highlighting some of the area’s delicious food and restaurants. If there is a new restaurant you have been wanting to try, check out to see if they have any special deals going on.

Many participating restaurants are hosting special deals to welcome newcomers and regulars. Some of the local restaurants joining in on the fun are Straight to Ale, 1892 Est Restaurant and Tavern, Good Company Cafe, Barvista, Beezr, Canadian Bakin, Champies, Char and many more.

Restaurant Week is going on now through August 21. You can find a full list of participants at Huntsville.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 at Hastings Road around 12:30 p.m.
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
Motorcycle crash
39-year-old killed in Franklin Co. two-vehicle crash
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says