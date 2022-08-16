Deals
New traffic light installation in progress on Hwy. 231

New traffic light installed in Meridianville
New traffic light installed in Meridianville(pxhere/ MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that a new traffic light is being installed at the intersection of Hwy. 231 and Steger Rd. in Meridianville.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the installation will disrupt motorists in the area.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the area has seen an increase in traffic which warrants a new signal.

The post also says that drivers can anticipate minor lane and shoulder closures in the area and urges motorists to drive carefully.

