New traffic light installation in progress on Hwy. 231

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that a new traffic light is being installed at the intersection of Hwy. 231 and Steger Rd. in Meridianville.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the installation will disrupt motorists in the area.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the area has seen an increase in traffic which warrants a new signal.

The post also says that drivers can anticipate minor lane and shoulder closures in the area and urges motorists to drive carefully.

