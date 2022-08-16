Deals
New details emerge in Tuscumbia murder, abuse of a corpse

The Tuscumbia Police Department says that it has charged a man with murder for a homicide that occurred Thursday morning.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - New details have emerged in a case involving a Tuscumbia man that was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Police Chief Tony Logan says 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish was found dead by a family member at her home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive. He says police were called to the scene at 11:34 a.m.

Police say Parrish had multiple stab wounds and her body was sent to Huntsville for an autopsy.

Chief Logan says Marlan Phillips, 32, has been arrested and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. Bond has been set at $500,000 for Phillips.

Court documents show that Parrish’s dead body was found by her aunt, Donna Walden on Aug. 11. The documents also describe what Sargeant Senkbeil with the Tuscumbia Police Department witnessed when entering the residence.

Sgt. Senkbeil observed multiple stab wounds to her back, hands, chest and face of Parrish Senkbeil also said the victim’s neck had been hacked multiple times.

A small blue-handled knife with blood on it was found near Parrish’s head, the police also saw a bloody phone charger and blood on the walls in the room.

According to the court documents, Phillips’ sister-in-law called the police stating that she and her husband had Phillips in the car and were going to take him to the police department without his knowledge.

When Phillips arrived at the Tuscumbia Police Department, officers took his bloody clothing into evidence and obtained a search warrant to swab Phillips’ hands and feet.

Logan says Parrish and Phillips had at least one child together.

Police confirmed the homicide investigation is what initiated a soft lockdown at Deshler Middle School and Deshler High School Thursday morning. The schools have since lifted the soft lockdown.

According to Tuscumbia City Schools Superintendent Russ Tate, the soft lockdown started around 11:45 a.m.

The following was posted on the Deshler Middle School Facebook page around 1:30 p.m. Thursday:

Parents and Stakeholders,

At this time, all Tuscumbia City Schools are out of soft lockdown. We would like to thank the Tuscumbia Police Department for all they do to keep our schools and community safe.

Thank you for your patience and understanding today. Safety is our utmost priority. That being said, Tuscumbia City Schools must first assess the situation and ensure student safety first. After the children and staff are safe and accounted for, we were able to notify all stakeholders.

Thank you,

Russ Tate

Superintendent of Tuscumbia City Schools

