Muscle Shoals Police searching for man wanted for kidnapping

According to a Facebook post, officers attempted to serve a warrant for first-degree kidnapping for Nicholas Pierre Boudoin, 26, at North American Lighting.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Muscle Shoals Police Department attempted to serve a warrant at a Muscle Shoals business on Tuesday, but the suspect escaped on foot.

According to a Facebook post, officers attempted to serve a warrant for first-degree kidnapping for Nicholas Pierre Boudoin, 26, at North American Lighting. When officers found Boudoin, he had a brief altercation with an officer before running back inside the facility.

Officers are currently on scene and searching for Boudoin.

He is not believed to be armed and there was not an active shooter situation.

