Modern Manufacturing to launch programs in four North Alabama schools

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - In partnership with North AlabamaWorks, regional officials, leading manufacturing industry representatives and school leaders will launch the Modern Manufacturing Program (MMP) at four North Alabama high schools and career tech centers on August 17.

The launch will be supported by an event held at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. At this event leaders will share the purposes, benefits and importance of developing future manufacturing professionals.

Guntersville High School, Hartselle High School, Limestone County Career Technical Center and Madison County Career Technical Center will have the pilot programs.

School representatives, industry leaders from the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama will be at this event.

According to North AlabamaWorks, the MMP immerses high school students in hands-on training that prepares them for direct entry into industry or further training.

Through this program, students will be able to earn industry certifications in high school, opt to enroll in industry-led community college programs and some will enter the workforce immediately.

According to North AlabamaWorks, the Modern MAnufacturing Program will be offered for expansion into additional North Alabama schools.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.