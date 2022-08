ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 at Hastings Road around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.

The Athens Police Department is investigating the wreck.

