Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Man arrested on first-degree kidnapping charge after escaping from police in August

Nicholas Pierre Boudoin
Nicholas Pierre Boudoin(Lauderdale County Detention Center)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Muscle Shoals Police Department attempted to serve a warrant at a Muscle Shoals business on Aug. 16, but the suspect escaped on foot.

According to a Facebook post, officers attempted to serve a warrant for first-degree kidnapping for Nicholas Pierre Boudoin, 26, at North American Lighting. When officers found Boudoin, he had a brief altercation with an officer before running back inside the facility.

Boudoin was also charged with third-degree domestic violence (assault), third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment) and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

With the assistance of the FBI’s North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police detectives arrested Boudoin on Sept. 7.

Boudoin is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $75,000.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Construction worker killed in industrial accident on University Drive
Construction worker killed in accidental electrocution on University Drive
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
1 person in critical condition after wreck in Madison
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two...
HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
John Andrew Kister
Former Morgan Co. jail inmate wins case against jail, medical provider
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
NASA: next Artemis 1 mission launch date set for September 23