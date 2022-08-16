Man arrested on first-degree kidnapping charge after escaping from police in August

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Muscle Shoals Police Department attempted to serve a warrant at a Muscle Shoals business on Aug. 16, but the suspect escaped on foot.

According to a Facebook post, officers attempted to serve a warrant for first-degree kidnapping for Nicholas Pierre Boudoin, 26, at North American Lighting. When officers found Boudoin, he had a brief altercation with an officer before running back inside the facility.

Boudoin was also charged with third-degree domestic violence (assault), third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment) and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

With the assistance of the FBI’s North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police detectives arrested Boudoin on Sept. 7.

Boudoin is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $75,000.

