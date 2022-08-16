Isolated storms today with cooler temps ahead

Good Tuesday morning! We have some areas of dense fog already starting to spread out across parts of NE Alabama, slow down and allow some extra time for your morning commute.

Temperatures are quite refreshing this morning starting off in the middle 60s with comfortable humidity levels. Skies will be mainly sunny through the day with highs staying below average in the middle to upper 80s, the wind will be from the NE and occasionally gust over 15 miles per hour. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible through the afternoon hours.

Clouds will move in overnight with a few showers and storms expected, some may linger into the morning commute hours. Wednesday will be a much cooler day with a few communities struggling to hit 80 degrees for a high temperature. Scattered rain showers and storms will be possible for the morning and afternoon hours on Wednesday, coverage looks to be fairly spotty right now according to the model data.

Thursday and Friday will be similar days with high temperatures in the middle 80s with chances at afternoon thunderstorms. This pattern will continue into the weekend with temperatures staying cooler than normal in the middle 80s, spotty storms are possible on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

