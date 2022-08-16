Deals
How tech is impacting small businesses

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Small business owners do a lot. It takes a lot to sell a product or service but it’s a whole different challenge to keep with
the technology and social media behind it all.

Jordan Crenshaw, VP of the United States Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Engagement Center, joined Tennessee Valley Living to share more about how small businesses across the country that are using technology to support more than 25 million jobs.

