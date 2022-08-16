Fayetteville father continues search for answers five months after son’s murder

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - On the day that Billy Rashun Taylor would have turned 19, his father Billy Davis Taylor Jr. is speaking out about the lack of answers surrounding his son’s murder.

“It’s been rough trying to find answers [to] why and why the community won’t step up and talk we just need them to talk,” Taylor Jr. said.

In March 2022, first responders found Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds to his head on Maple Street West. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Since that day, Taylor Jr. has tirelessly sought for answers to what happened to his son and so far he has received no updates.

Fayetteville Police Commander Coby Templeton says that the department is waiting on evidence from the state and investigators are continuing to follow any leads they are given.

There is a $1,000 reward for anyone with information about the murder/suspect but Taylor Jr. says that he believes if the reward was higher more people would come forward.

“I don’t think anyone is talking because just $1000,” Taylor Jr. said. “Two weeks ago they[Fayetteville Police] posted a reward, and I think it should have been posted way before. They just posted it and I think if it is a little bit more people would talk. This could happen to anyone’s kid so people need to talk. The community really needs to talk.”

The investigation is ongoing and Fayetteville Police asks that if anyone has any information to call CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.