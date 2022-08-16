Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Fayetteville father continues search for answers five months after son’s murder

Fayetteville father still searching for answers five months after son’s murder
By Marisa Gjuraj and Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - On the day that Billy Rashun Taylor would have turned 19, his father Billy Davis Taylor Jr. is speaking out about the lack of answers surrounding his son’s murder.

“It’s been rough trying to find answers [to] why and why the community won’t step up and talk we just need them to talk,” Taylor Jr. said.

In March 2022, first responders found Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds to his head on Maple Street West. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Since that day, Taylor Jr. has tirelessly sought for answers to what happened to his son and so far he has received no updates.

Fayetteville Police Commander Coby Templeton says that the department is waiting on evidence from the state and investigators are continuing to follow any leads they are given.

There is a $1,000 reward for anyone with information about the murder/suspect but Taylor Jr. says that he believes if the reward was higher more people would come forward.

“I don’t think anyone is talking because just $1000,” Taylor Jr. said. “Two weeks ago they[Fayetteville Police] posted a reward, and I think it should have been posted way before. They just posted it and I think if it is a little bit more people would talk. This could happen to anyone’s kid so people need to talk. The community really needs to talk.”

The investigation is ongoing and Fayetteville Police asks that if anyone has any information to call CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
Generic earthquake graphic.
2.7 magnitude eathquake recorded near Hazel Green
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Nikki & Jim Cappello
Former Huntsville nurse sentenced to life in prison denied new trial
Michelle Sheeks, the first woman attacked by dogs in Red Bay, has died.
Husband of woman killed by Red Bay dogs speaks out on their would-be 18-year anniversary

Latest News

Fayetteville father still searching for answers five months after son’s murder
Pedestrian in wheelchair hit by car, no injuries reported
Pedestrian in wheelchair hit by car, no injuries reported
Marlon Anthony James II, 34
Man who cut homeowners after jumping out of closet arrested
Jefferson Co., Madison Co. judgeship case dismissed
Jefferson Co., Madison Co. judgeship case dismissed