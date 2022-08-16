Cooler Today With Rain Chances Increasing Overnight

Cooler and comfortable this Tuesday behind the weak front that passed through yesterday with temperatures sitting in the upper 70s and low 80s. Most locations are dry across the Tennessee Valley, but a few isolated to scattered showers are beginning to sink into our far northern counties. Expect rain chances to remain limited throughout the rest of the afternoon with highs staying below average in the mid to upper 80s. As we head into the late evening hours and overnight into Wednesday, rain chances will begin increasing, so get ready to bring the umbrella back out.

Plan on scattered showers and storms mainly during the early morning hours and into the afternoon on Wednesday. Current model guidance has this disturbance tracking more to our south, so coverage will not be as widespread as previously anticipated. Highest rain chances are trending more towards Northwest Alabama, with fairly spotty coverage east of I-65. Due to added cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures will stay cool with highs only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Heading into the rest of the work week and the upcoming weekend, expect chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms to continue. Highs will be steadily warming up and return to the mid and upper 80s each day, but still trend cooler than average throughout the extended forecast.

