Coach Bolton from High School Musical joins TVL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For those who grew up watching Disney Channel during the early 2000s, probably know who Coach Bolton is.

You know, Troy Bolton’s dad, the coach who led the East High Wildcats to victory in the High School Musical series. Bart Johnson played Coach Bolton in all three movies and is known for his goofy and loving character that often tests Troy’s decisions.

Now, he’s back on screen for his latest project, “Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters.” The movie follows Johnson as a protective father who is struggling to let his three daughters grow up. Playing his wife in the movie is Johnson’s wife in real life, actress Robyn Lively. Lively is also known for some of her own iconic roles such as Louise Miller in “Teen Witch” and Jessica Andrews in “Karate Kid 3.”

The couple joined TVL for some good ‘ole HSM trivia and shared what it’s like to bring their marriage and parenting skills to the screen.

The movie was inspired by the best-selling book “Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters,” by Dr. Meg Meeker. The movie is now streaming on PureFlix.com.

