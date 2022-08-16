Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

55 Water: A big part of Alabama overlooking NYC

55 Water in NYC
55 Water in NYC(55 Water/RSA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a New York City landmark and a sky’s the limit Retirements Systems of Alabama investment that has soared as a big money maker for RSA members and retirees.

55 Water, a huge office building overlooking the river, made national news when landmarksofny posted a walking tour video of the building on TikTok.

@landmarksofny

Imagine finding out your office landlord was actually a U.S. State

♬ original sound - landmarksofny

According to the Landmarks of NY post, 55 Water was built in the 1970′s and bought out of bankruptcy by the RSA in the 1990′s.

The massive workplace and office space also includes two parks, a cafe, a Starbucks kiosk, a convenience shop and an underground parking garage.

Here is an excerpt from 55water.com about the building’s ownership:

The largest office building in New York City at nearly four million square feet, and the second largest privately- owned office building in the United States, 55 Water is the owner-occupied, debt-free, flagship investment of the Retirement Systems of Alabama, a substantial pension fund with an extensive real estate portfolio.

Click here to learn more about RSA’s real estate portfolio.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 at Hastings Road around 12:30 p.m.
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
Motorcycle crash
39-year-old killed in Franklin Co. two-vehicle crash
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says

Latest News

48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Andrea Alvarez
Limestone County Correctional Facility
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 at Hastings Road around 12:30 p.m.
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
Rollout for Space Launch System scheduled for Tuesday night
Nicholas Pierre Boudoin
Muscle Shoals Police searching for man wanted for kidnapping