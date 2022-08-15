Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Trial set to begin for man charged with manslaughter

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A manslaughter trial is set to begin Monday for a boat driver charged with the deaths of a mother and her five-year-old daughter.

Ross Newton Wooten III, 36, was charged with manslaughter for a June 2019 boat crash that occurred near the area of Robbins Island.

According to authorities, Wooten III crashed his boat into the front of a 30-foot cabin cruiser, killing Lauren Cowart, 37, and her daughter, Blakely.

Wooten III was driving the boat with the Cowarts and his four-year-old son, according to investigators. Wooten III’s son was sitting in his lap at the time of the crash. Lauren and Blakely Cowart were in the passenger seat.

According to investigators, Wooten III had a blood alcohol level higher than the legal limit. The Department of Forensic Sciences report states Wooten III had a blood alcohol content of 0.121.

In August 2019, Wooten III was indicted on two counts of manslaughter.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told our news partners at Times Daily that officials will pick a jury Monday in Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge William Powell’s courtroom.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
Generic earthquake graphic.
2.7 magnitude eathquake recorded near Hazel Green
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Huntsville Police Department
Road closures in Downtown Huntsville for “OktobeeZrfest” festival
Christopher Jay Britt, 28
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

Latest News

House fire under investigation in Muscle Shoals
Officials still investigating house fire in Muscle Shoals
Scottsboro Starbucks attempting to unionize
Vote to unionize Scottsboro Starbucks is coming up
House fire under investigation in Muscle Shoals
House fire under investigation in Muscle Shoals
Scottsboro Starbucks attempting to unionize
Scottsboro Starbucks attempting to unionize