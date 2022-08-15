Deals
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect

Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when she saw a car driving recklessly.

Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called to the scene and started providing aid.

Decatur Fire and Rescue along with ambulances arrived and took the victims to Huntsville Hospital. All three of the victims are expected to recover.

A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated once we have more information.

