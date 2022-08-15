Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly.

Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called to the scene and started providing aid.

Decatur Fire and Rescue along with ambulances arrived and took the victims to Huntsville Hospital. According to officials, the three juvenile victims are continuing to recover and are in stable condition.

As of 4 p.m. on August 17, the suspect has been identified as Esdras Enrique Garcia-Torres. Garcia-Torres was arrested and charged with three counts of assault 1st degree and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Garcia-Torres was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $730,000 bond.

