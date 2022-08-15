Pedestrian in wheelchair hit by car, no injuries reported

Deals
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At around 4 p.m. on Monday, Huntsville Police Department officers responded to Turf Avenue for a report of a hit and run.

According to Huntsville Police, the pedestrian who was hit was in a wheelchair and there were no injuries reported.

The driver returned to the scene shortly after and could face charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

