Pedestrian in wheelchair hit by car, no injuries reported
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At around 4 p.m. on Monday, Huntsville Police Department officers responded to Turf Avenue for a report of a hit and run.
According to Huntsville Police, the pedestrian who was hit was in a wheelchair and there were no injuries reported.
The driver returned to the scene shortly after and could face charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
