Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?

Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area.

Adventures at Smith Lake is a new zip line park. With three different levels, both beginners and adrenaline junkies can enjoy being in the air with a beautiful view and new perspective of Smith Lake.

For more information or to book your tour through the trees, visit SmithLakeZipLine.com.

