Officials still investigating house fire in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway following a structure fire that broke out Thursday night near Muscle Shoals.

According to the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, the fire occurred at 500 Point Rd. around 8:19 p.m.

Firefighters from the Leighton, Brick Hatton, and Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Authorities told our news partners at Times Daily that when firefighters got to the scene, a two-story lake house was engulfed in flames, destroying the home.

Authorities say that there were no injuries reported.

Officials with the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office are leading the investigation.

