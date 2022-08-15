Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Nice start to the week with storm chances ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Monday morning!  We are starting off this work and school week with just a few high clouds overhead, temps are warm in the low to middle 70s with fairly comfortable dew points in the upper 60s. 

A mix of sun and clouds is anticipated through the day today with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s, there is a slight chance of seeing a stary rain shower or two during the afternoon.  Clouds will slowly clear out overnight with lows dropping into the upper 60s.  Tuesday will be mostly sunny with comfortable humidity levels thanks to a north wind, highs will be below average in the middle to upper 80s.  Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon hours with increasing chances of showers overnight into Wednesday morning. 

A weak front will approach the area on Wednesday and will bring more chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.  Following the front,  temperatures will stay “cooler” in the middle to upper 80s for the rest of the work week.  Each day will bring chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
Generic earthquake graphic.
2.7 magnitude eathquake recorded near Hazel Green
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Huntsville Police Department
Road closures in Downtown Huntsville for “OktobeeZrfest” festival
Christopher Jay Britt, 28
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Rain Chances Increase Through Midweek
WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF weather August 14 at 5 a.m.
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Highs for Sunday expected in the 90s with sunshine for the afternoon
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Highs for Sunday expected in the 90s with sunshine for the afternoon