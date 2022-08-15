Nice start to the week with storm chances ahead

Good Monday morning! We are starting off this work and school week with just a few high clouds overhead, temps are warm in the low to middle 70s with fairly comfortable dew points in the upper 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds is anticipated through the day today with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s, there is a slight chance of seeing a stary rain shower or two during the afternoon. Clouds will slowly clear out overnight with lows dropping into the upper 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with comfortable humidity levels thanks to a north wind, highs will be below average in the middle to upper 80s. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon hours with increasing chances of showers overnight into Wednesday morning.

A weak front will approach the area on Wednesday and will bring more chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Following the front, temperatures will stay “cooler” in the middle to upper 80s for the rest of the work week. Each day will bring chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

