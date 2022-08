HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 9, Marlon Anthony James II, 34 was arrested in connection with the cutting on Steeplechase Drive.

James was charged with first-degree Burglary, second-degree Aggravated Assault and second-degree Assault.

He was booked in the Madison County Jail and is being held on a $35,000 bond.

