Mainly Dry Start to the Week...Wetter & Cooler Conditions Ahead

Starting the work week off on a dry note and with much warmer temperatures across the Tennessee Valley. Afternoon highs will be climbing in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures nearing the triple digits in several locations with humidity on the rise. Most of us will stay dry until the late afternoon and early evening as a frontal boundary continues to move south. This will ignite a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms mainly south of the Tennessee River. Some stronger storms are possible and could clip the southernmost counties of our viewing area. Main threats include gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Expect any activity to dissipate around sunset with overnight lows falling into the mid and upper 60s.

With northerly flow returning to the region, plan on cooler and more comfortable conditions on Tuesday. Highs will be topping out only in the mid and upper 80s with rain chances looking on the drier side until later in the day.

Late Tuesday into portions of your Wednesday, we’ll be tracking a stronger disturbance pass through the area which will bring our next best rain chances to the Valley. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms with locally heavy rain and flash flooding remaining the primary hazards. With added cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures will stay cool and struggle to make it even into the low 80s for some spots on Wednesday afternoon. This cooler and wetter trend will likely stick around as head into the end of the work week and upcoming weekend.

