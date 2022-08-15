Jefferson Co., Madison Co. judgeship case dismissed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 12 a judge dismissed the Hudson v. Ivey case filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama (ACLU-AL) to reverse a judgeship from Madison County back to Jefferson County.

According to SPLC, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Jimmy B. Pool dismissed the case on the basis that plaintiff Tiara Hudson did not use the correct procedure to remove a sitting judge from office under these circumstances.

“With his order dismissing Tiara Hudson’s cause of action, Judge Pool has ruled that it is ok for the Judicial Resources Allocation Commission to do the Legislature’s job. Judge Tuten is a qualified and dedicated public servant; however, absent an act of the legislature, his appointment lacks proper legislative support,” said Tish Gotell Faulks, legal director for the ACLU-AL. “We remain concerned that this lack of jurisdiction under the law could call into question the outcome of any cases decided in his courtroom.”

Judge Patrick Tuten was appointed at the Madison County Circuit Judge on July 18 after the judgeship was moved from Jefferson County is June.

According to SPLC, attorneys are consulting with plaintiff Tiara Hudson about appealing this decision and the judgeship will remain in Madison County unless a higher court overrules Judge Pool’s decision.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.