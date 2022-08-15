Husband of woman killed by Red Bay pack of dogs speaks out on their would-be 18-year anniversary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been a little over a month since Michelle Sheeks died after spending weeks in the hospital. She was hospitalized since late April when she was attacked by a pack of dogs while walking down a road early in the morning. Her husband, Wesley Sheeks, says it’s a day he’s replayed in his head millions of times.

“She was a wonderful loving mother, she was the best,” he said.

Wesley says the two woke up in the middle of the night and got into a petty argument the morning of the attack. To this day, he wonders how different things would have played out if he had remained awake and talked things out with Michelle.

“I had done something that irritated her, you know. And she was just looking to avoid confrontation that morning. Really, I’ve thought about that so many times a day and, funny, if I had just stayed up whenever I woke up at roughly 2 o’clock that morning and just talked to hear about the situation then. You know, how much different things could have possibly been.”

Today would’ve been the couple’s 18th anniversary together. On a trip down memory lane, Wesley shared a story with me about visiting Michelle while she was in the hospital for their first anniversary.

“I took her a little anniversary card, it had a little heart on the inside of it attached to a spring. You opened it, a heart popped out. And the lady at the front desk, she told me ‘I’m sorry, but you can’t take any letters or any cards back there with you,’ and I told her the situation. I said ‘it’s our first anniversary and everything.’ I said you just let me take it back there with me, I’ll bring it right back out with me, I’ll hand it to you when I come out, just making sure you know.”

Wesley thanked members of the community who donated and supported him during her hospitalization, even after her death.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.