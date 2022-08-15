Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes back for Fall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re needing a little inspiration around the house this fall, the Huntsville Art Tour of Homes is back to show off some great art pieces.

The tour is reaching the other ends of town in it’s ‘Western Edition.’ The tour will feature homes in west Huntsville, Madison and Mooresville. Five homeowners and art enthusiasts will open their homes to the public to inspire visitors to start or grow their own collection of art.

Danielle Hart with Arts Huntsville hopes the weekend reminds people that art is accessible to anyone on any budget.

The event is a fundraiser and all proceeds will go to Arts Huntsville’s arts and cultural programs throughout the year including the popular Panoply and Monte Sano Art Festival.

The Art Tour of Homes is happening Saturday, August 20th. Tickets and more information can be found at ArtsHuntsville.org.

