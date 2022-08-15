Alabama tops AP preseason Top 25 for second straight season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Crimson Tide sit atop the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 for the second straight season.

With 1,566 poll points, Alabama edged out Ohio State (1,506 points) and Georgia (1,455) for first place. Alabama received 54 of the 63 first-place votes while Ohio State received six and Georgia received the remaining three.

The Crimson Tide lost multiple key players this past season to the NFL draft but, the team is returning two key players in Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young and the National Defensive Player of the Year, Will Anderson Jr.

Under head coach Nick Saban, Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in the AP Preseason Top 25 poll seven times, only Oklahoma has been ranked No. 1 more times in the preseason rankings.

Last season, Alabama was ranked No. 1 to start the season but a loss to Georgia in the National Championship dropped the Crimson Tide to No. 2.

Alabama’s season will start Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. as Utah State rolls into Bryant-Denny Stadium.

See below for the full AP Top 25 ranking:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State North Carolina State USC Michigan State Miami (FL) Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

To view other teams receiving votes, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.