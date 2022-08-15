48 Blitz: Week 0 kicks off the 2022 High School football season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The high school football season is finally here.
48 Blitz is back every Friday evening at 10 p.m. Tune in each week for the 48 Blitz Play, Player and Game of the Week.
Below are the featured games for this week:
Austin at Hartselle
Russellville at Grissom
Pinson Valley at Florence
Decatur at Mae Jemison
Sparkman at Hazel Green
Buckhorn at Madison County
Fort Payne at Scottsboro
Lee at Westminster
Randolph at West Morgan
Plainview at Priceville
Deshler at Madison Academy
Woodville at Whitesburg Christian
Decatur Heritage at Section
Other area games this week:
Sand Rock at Spring Garden (Thursday)
Geraldine at Coosa Christian (Thursday)
Lauderdale County at Tanner (Thursday)
Brooks at Colbert County (Thursday)
Sheffield at Elkmont (Thursday)
Cullman at Mars Hill Bible (Thursday)
Fairview at Columbia (Thursday)
Arab at Albertville (Thursday)
Muscle Shoals at Bob Jones (Thursday)
East Limestone at Athens (Thursday)
Brindlee Mountain at Cherokee
Phil Campbell at Hackleburg
Brilliant at Waterloo
Valley Head at North Sand Mountain
Collinsville at Pleasant Valley
Shoals Christian at Tharptown
Holly Pond at Clements
Lexington at Colbert Heights
Falkville at Vinemont
Rogers at Haleyville
Boaz at Jacksonville
Westbrook Christian at St. John Paul II
Ardmore at West Limestone
Hanceville at Brewer
Danville at Lawrence County
DAR at Sardis
Guntersville at Southside-Gadsden
Gardendale at James Clemens
Crossville at Ider (Saturday)
