48 Blitz: Week 0 kicks off the 2022 High School football season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The high school football season is finally here.

Below are the featured games for this week:

48 Blitz - Week 0 Game of the Week 0 - Austin at Hartselle (WAFF)

Austin at Hartselle

Russellville at Grissom

Pinson Valley at Florence

Decatur at Mae Jemison

Sparkman at Hazel Green

Buckhorn at Madison County

Fort Payne at Scottsboro

Lee at Westminster

Randolph at West Morgan

Plainview at Priceville

Deshler at Madison Academy

Woodville at Whitesburg Christian

Decatur Heritage at Section

Other area games this week:

Sand Rock at Spring Garden (Thursday)

Geraldine at Coosa Christian (Thursday)

Lauderdale County at Tanner (Thursday)

Brooks at Colbert County (Thursday)

Sheffield at Elkmont (Thursday)

Cullman at Mars Hill Bible (Thursday)

Fairview at Columbia (Thursday)

Arab at Albertville (Thursday)

Muscle Shoals at Bob Jones (Thursday)

East Limestone at Athens (Thursday)

Brindlee Mountain at Cherokee

Phil Campbell at Hackleburg

Brilliant at Waterloo

Valley Head at North Sand Mountain

Collinsville at Pleasant Valley

Shoals Christian at Tharptown

Holly Pond at Clements

Lexington at Colbert Heights

Falkville at Vinemont

Rogers at Haleyville

Boaz at Jacksonville

Westbrook Christian at St. John Paul II

Ardmore at West Limestone

Hanceville at Brewer

Danville at Lawrence County

DAR at Sardis

Guntersville at Southside-Gadsden

Gardendale at James Clemens

Crossville at Ider (Saturday)

