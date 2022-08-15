39-year-old killed in Franklin Co. two-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when the motorcycle struck a truck.

A spokesman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that Brandon George, 39, was killed when the 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

The crash occurred on Franklin Co. 88 about 10 miles east of Red Bay.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the incident.

