39-year-old killed in Franklin Co. two-vehicle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when the motorcycle struck a truck.

A spokesman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that Brandon George, 39, was killed when the 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

The crash occurred on Franklin Co. 88 about 10 miles east of Red Bay.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the incident.

