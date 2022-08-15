Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car, police say

The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police...
The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department.(csakisti/Getty Images via Canva)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl has died after being left in a hot car, police in Missouri said.

The child was found unresponsive in a car Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department. She was taken to a hospital where she died on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the death is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
Generic earthquake graphic.
2.7 magnitude eathquake recorded near Hazel Green
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Huntsville Police Department
Road closures in Downtown Huntsville for “OktobeeZrfest” festival
Christopher Jay Britt, 28
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is...
Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
A meteor took people by surprise in Utah over the weekend.
TAKE A LOOK AT THIS: Big boom in Utah
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt
A youth coach was shot and killed Saturday in front of his players at a football game,...
Community mourns youth coach shot and killed at game
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing