Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Reports: 1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar

The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults...
The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults and three children. It's unclear whether the fire and the crash are connected.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) - One person has died and another 17 people were injured after a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar on Saturday for an event to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier this month, authorities said.

WNEP-TV said the crash occurred outside the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick at about 6:15 p.m. It said police and emergency medical personnel were on the scene attending to multiple injured people.

The Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that a male suspect is in custody awaiting criminal charges.

The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults and three children in nearby Nescopeck, the station reported.

The circumstances surrounding Saturday evening’s crash were not immediately clear, including whether there was any connection to the Nescopeck fire or the fundraising effort.

The first funerals for victims of the fire were held Friday, and more were scheduled for Sunday and Monday. Authorities have said the fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
Generic graphic.
One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway
Two people detained on search scene in Trinity
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
A small two-engine Beechcraft made an emergency landing due to inoperable landing gear.
Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport
Huntsville Police Department
Road closures in Downtown Huntsville for “OktobeeZrfest” festival

Latest News

Cell phone video shows the Spirit Airlines agent and customer yelling at each other before the...
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
There is no word yet if any charges will be filed.
Fight between Spirit Airlines agent, customer caught on camera
The program has been in the works for two years that would provide scholarships to cover the...
“This Summit’s purpose is to provide them with a pathway” - Athens State’s “Men of Kinnis” program looks to add more male minority educators to classrooms
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash