Rain Chances Increase Through Midweek

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Another gorgeous day across the Tennessee Valley as we close out the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures peaking in the upper 80s and low 90s. A bit more moisture has streamed back into the region with southwesterly flow returning, which is bringing an uptick in humidity. Overall though, humidity is still well below average. As we head throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening, dry conditions will be prevailing. Overnight lows will be dipping into the low 70s.

Models are hinting at a few spotty showers and storms as a frontal boundary approaches the region heading into your work week, but most of us will be staying dry. Afternoon highs on Monday will be climbing into the low to mid 90s, with highs staying on the cooler side on Tuesday only topping out in the upper 80s.

Next best chances for rain will be arriving by midweek as a stronger disturbance tracks though the region late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring scattered to numerous showers and storms with locally heavy rain and flash flooding looking like our main threats at this time. Expect cooler temperatures behind this system and additional rain chances likely throughout the rest of the work week.

