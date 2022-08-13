Deals
Suspect arrested in Lincoln Co. attempted murder

Brodrick Fearn is wanted in connection to a shooting that took place in Lincoln County.
By Javon Williams, Megan Plotka and Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Update: A spokesperson with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that it now has a man in custody for a Wednesday morning shooting.

The spokesperson says that Brodrick Fearn, 42, turned himself in Friday night.

Fearn was on the run from law enforcement since Wednesday morning and is now charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Multiple agencies were on the scene of a shooting in Lincoln County on Wednesday morning.

Lincoln County Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Ardmore Highway near Ballard Hollow Road just after 9 p.m Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple individuals were shot at the scene.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released a statement just before 10 a.m. Wednesday stated that deputies are searching for Brodrick Fearn, 42, who is connected to the shooting.

The press release says that three people were shot including two children and the mother of one of the children. Another child and a male that was driving the car were both unharmed in the shooting.

Following the shooting, investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residency. With the help of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, entry was made into the residence but the suspect was not there.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that Fearn has connections to Huntsville and could be there or in Madison County. Anyone with information regarding Fearn is urged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office where they are eligible for a reward up to $1,000. They can be contacted at 931-433-9821.

Standoff scene in Lincoln County
Standoff scene in Lincoln County(WAFF)

