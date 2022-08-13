Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Suspect in 4 New Mexico killings left trail of violence

FILE PHOTO - This photo released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department...
FILE PHOTO - This photo released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows Muhammad Syed. Syed, 51, was taken into custody Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in connection with the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the last nine months. He faces charges in two of the deaths and may be charged in the others.(Albuquerque Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police and court records show the main suspect in the slaying of four Muslim men in Albuquerque has committed regular acts of violence in the six years since he resettled in the United States.

Police believe 51-year-old Afghan refugee Muhammad Syed tracked the movements of his victims before ambushing them late at night, motivated seemingly by interpersonal conflicts.

He is charged in the deaths of two men and is the primary suspect in the slayings of two others. Syed has denied involvement in the killings.

Members of Albuquerque’s small, close-knit Muslim community are coming to terms with the idea that maybe they never really knew Syed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people detained on search scene in Trinity
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
Joe Cephus Campbell
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
Generic graphic.
One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway
A small two-engine Beechcraft made an emergency landing due to inoperable landing gear.
Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport
Phillips was arrested and charged with murder.
Tuscumbia man charged with murder and abuse of a corpse

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu,...
China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises
FILE - Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore announces his run for the Republican nomination...
Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Roy Moore, awards him $8.2M
Back to school child abuse reports
Back to school child abuse reports
Huntsville Restaurant Week Kicks Off
Huntsville Restaurant Week Kicks Off