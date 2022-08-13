Saturday AM Forecast

Deals
Forecast
Forecast(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Happy Saturday Everyone!

The forecast is looking phenomenal with temperatures below average this morning and afternoon.

A batch of cooler drier air has settled, and we are reaping the benefits. Highs expected in the upper 80s with sunshine for the afternoon.

Lows tonight drop to the 60s with partly clear skies.

Normal moves back in next week with afternoon showers and storms expected.

