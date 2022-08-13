Deals
Plenty of Sunshine & Comfortable Conditions This Saturday

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Wow! What a refreshing start to the day with lows this morning in the low 60s and even upper 50s for some locations. Temperatures late this afternoon have stayed on the cooler side as well only topping out in the mid to upper 80s. With lower humidity levels sticking around for the weekend, it’s still feeling rather comfortable, especially for mid-August. A few isolated pop-up showers or storms will be possible mainly east of I-65 as we head throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours, but most of us if not all of us will be staying completely dry. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer as we dip into the mid and upper 60s.

As we wrap up the weekend on Sunday, plan on more gorgeous weather with rain-free conditions. However, you’ll notice an uptick in humidity and hotter temperatures by the afternoon with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances will begin returning to the region along with more humidity to kick off your next work week. Expect showers and storms to remain quite limited in coverage likely on Monday and Tuesday. Next best chances for rain will be on Wednesday with a stronger disturbance passing through the region. This system should bring cooler temperatures through the rest of the week with highs staying in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

