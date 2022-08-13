Huntsville’s 10th annual Restaurant Week kicks off

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marks the beginning of a 10-day celebration of Huntsville’s plentiful food options. Different restaurants in the Rocket City will be offering up unique menus to earn your vote. In fact, a couple ladies dining at La Esquina Cocina in downtown Huntsville learned they were a participating restaurant just today.

“We did not, but what a great way to kick off restaurant week. We love La Esquina.”

La Esquina Cocina, along with 12 other restaurants, are vying for a chance to compete at the 2022 World Food Championships.

“I love that we’re getting some new restaurants and the specials for Restaurant Week, I’m really looking forward to them. I’m really excited for Huntsville getting these new restaurants and bringing more life to the city.”

Stephanie Kennedy-Mell, the owner of Purveyor in Huntsville says the eatery has participated every year in Restaurant Week since opening in 2017.

“We’re always excited for restaurant week,” she said. “It’s excitement in town, people coming in. We get a lot of people who have not tried us before, it’s their first time so we really work hard to make their experience the best.”

She’s encouraging folks to be open to try new restaurants, even if it isn’t her restaurant.

“I highly encourage everybody to look at lists of restaurants that are on Restaurant Week and try and explore a little. Downtown core is where most of our Church Street restaurants do live, but those outside of downtown core are extremely exciting as well.”

Click here for the entire list of participating restaurants.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.