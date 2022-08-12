Tuscumbia man charged with murder and abuse of a corpse

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tuscumbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Thursday morning murder.

Police Chief Tony Logan says 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish was found dead by a family member at her home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive. He says police were called to the scene at 11:34 a.m.

Police say Parrish had multiple stab wounds and her body was sent to Huntsville for an autopsy.

Chief Logan says Marlan Phillips, 32, has been arrested and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Logan says Parrish and Phillips had at least one child together.

Bond for Phillips will be set Friday afternoon according to the Tuscumbia Police.

Police confirmed the homicide investigation is what initiated a soft lockdown at Deshler Middle School and Deshler High School. The schools have since lifted the soft lockdown.

According to Tuscumbia City Schools Superintendent Russ Tate, the soft lockdown started around 11:45 a.m.

The following was posted on the Deshler Middle School Facebook page around 1:30 p.m. Thursday:

Parents and Stakeholders,

At this time, all Tuscumbia City Schools are out of soft lockdown. We would like to thank the Tuscumbia Police Department for all they do to keep our schools and community safe.

Thank you for your patience and understanding today. Safety is our utmost priority. That being said, Tuscumbia City Schools must first assess the situation and ensure student safety first. After the children and staff are safe and accounted for, we were able to notify all stakeholders.

Thank you,

Russ Tate

Superintendent of Tuscumbia City Schools

