Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Tuscumbia man charged with murder and abuse of a corpse

Schools no longer under soft lockdown
Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tuscumbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Thursday morning murder.

Police Chief Tony Logan says 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish was found dead by a family member at her home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive. He says police were called to the scene at 11:34 a.m.

Police say Parrish had multiple stab wounds and her body was sent to Huntsville for an autopsy.

Chief Logan says Marlan Phillips, 32, has been arrested and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Logan says Parrish and Phillips had at least one child together.

Bond for Phillips will be set Friday afternoon according to the Tuscumbia Police.

Police confirmed the homicide investigation is what initiated a soft lockdown at Deshler Middle School and Deshler High School. The schools have since lifted the soft lockdown.

According to Tuscumbia City Schools Superintendent Russ Tate, the soft lockdown started around 11:45 a.m.

The following was posted on the Deshler Middle School Facebook page around 1:30 p.m. Thursday:

Parents and Stakeholders,

At this time, all Tuscumbia City Schools are out of soft lockdown. We would like to thank the Tuscumbia Police Department for all they do to keep our schools and community safe.

Thank you for your patience and understanding today. Safety is our utmost priority. That being said, Tuscumbia City Schools must first assess the situation and ensure student safety first. After the children and staff are safe and accounted for, we were able to notify all stakeholders.

Thank you,

Russ Tate

Superintendent of Tuscumbia City Schools

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people detained on search scene in Trinity
Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity
Joe Cephus Campbell
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
Train tracks stock image
One person killed after being struck by train near Oakwood Avenue
Governor Kay Ivey speaks after securing Republican nomination in AL governor race
‘Set the record straight’: Gov. Kay Ivey’s office responds to questions, rumors about her health
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville

Latest News

When things get tough, it is time to make some tough money decisions.
FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Saving money during tough times
A small two-engine Beechcraft made an emergency landing due to inoperable landing gear.
Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport
Harbin was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Muscle Shoals man arrested for trafficking Fentanyl, meth
A small two-engine Beechcraft made an emergency landing due to inoperable landing gear.
Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport