This dental clinic offers free service for people in need

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us go to the dentist twice a year without thinking twice about it. To some people though, dental care is a luxury.

That’s why the Community Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville is working to treat people for free who otherwise might not be able to afford it.

For more information, HSCFreeDental.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.