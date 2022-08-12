Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

This dental clinic offers free service for people in need

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us go to the dentist twice a year without thinking twice about it. To some people though, dental care is a luxury.

That’s why the Community Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville is working to treat people for free who otherwise might not be able to afford it.

For more information, HSCFreeDental.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people detained on search scene in Trinity
Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity
Joe Cephus Campbell
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
Train tracks stock image
One person killed after being struck by train near Oakwood Avenue
Governor Kay Ivey speaks after securing Republican nomination in AL governor race
‘Set the record straight’: Gov. Kay Ivey’s office responds to questions, rumors about her health
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville