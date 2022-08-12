Deals
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt

Corrections officers noticed two men attempting to escape using a rope made of sheets, blankets and towels.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Morgan County Jail inmates are facing new charges after deputies say they tried to escape using a rope made of bedding and towels.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the attempted escape happened in the recreation yard of the Morgan County Jail on August 4.

Deputies say corrections officers at the jail saw an inmate in the yard throw a rope-like object up the yard’s 30-foot wall to the roof of the jail, while another inmate watched the door.

The sheriff’s office says correctios officers quickly stopped the inmates. The guards discovered the makeshift rope was made of bedsheets, a blanket, towels, and a water bottle.

Orlandis Ray Bates, Jr., 22, of Decatur is now being charged with first-degree escape. Deputies identified him as the inmate who threw the rope. They say he was in jail for burglary/robbery charges.

Trevor Lee Warren, 21, of Huntsville is now being charged with permitting or facilitating first-degree escape. Deputies identified him as the inmate who watched the door. They say he was in jail on receiving stolen property charges.

Both men are still in the Morgan County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

