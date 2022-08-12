Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As part of its year-long partnership with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen (RoS), Landers McLarty was at the soup kitchen to help serve hot lunches.

Landers McLarty Subaru was at the soup kitchen serving lunch to those in need from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

This is the third event that Landers McLarty Subaru and the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen have done together, in July they hand delivered 100 boxes of food to families in need throughout the community.

