Road closures in Downtown Huntsville for Oktobeezrfest

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department will be assisting with traffic and road closures for the 2022 Oktobeezfest Festival this weekend in Downtown Huntsville.

Road closures will begin at noon on Saturday, August 13 and end at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 14.

North Side Square will be closed from Jefferson Street to the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Green Street. East Square will be closed at Eustis Avenue.

Huntsville Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes and to be aware of extra pedestrians.

