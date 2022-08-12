Deals
Picture-Perfect Weekend Ahead

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Beautiful end to the work week with breezes out of the north filtering in much drier and comfortable air into the region. Expect afternoon highs to be on the cooler side today behind the front only topping out in the mid and upper 80s. Dewpoints will continue to drop into the low 60s this evening with dry conditions prevailing. Overnight lows will be refreshing and quite fall like as we dip into the low 60s across the Tennessee Valley.

More picture-perfect weather is in store as we head throughout your weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, and much lower humidity levels sticking around. With no rain chances in the forecast, all outdoor activities will be a go!

Humidity will be creeping back into the forecast along with a few isolated pop-up showers and storms to start your next work week on Monday as southerly flow returns. Rain chances will increase through mid-week with another weak front moving through the area resulting in scattered showers and storms, and possibly a few stronger storms.

