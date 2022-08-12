Deals
One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway

By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Memorial Pkwy. and Drake Ave. Friday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was killed in a two-vehicle crash.

Police say that the crash was a “T-bone” style crash, they also say that debris from one vehicle struck a third vehicle but caused no injuries. At this time, the Memorial Pkwy. frontage road southbound near Drake Ave. is closed while the scene is cleared.

Webster says that the crash occurred on the southbound side of Memorial Pkwy. near Cracker Barrel.

The crash man was pronounced dead on the scene around 2:48 p.m. Friday afternoon.

