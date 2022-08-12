Muscle Shoals man arrested for trafficking Fentanyl, meth
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, the Muscle Shoals Police Department arrested a man for trafficking methamphetamine and Fentanyl in the area.
according to a Facebook post from the Muscle Shoals Police Department, Gary Harbin 42, was arrested after the department and the Colbert County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant following a lengthy investigation.
While executing the search warrant, officers discovered over eight ounces of methamphetamine, 180 fentanyl pills, marijuana and cocaine.
Harbin was booked into the Colbert County Jail on trafficking and unlawful possession charges. Harbin is awaiting bond at this time.
