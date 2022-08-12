Lower humidity & plenty of sunshine for Friday through Sunday

Wow! What a refreshing start to our Friday morning. The weak cold front swept through late last night and has started to usher in some drier air from the north.

Some areas of fog have developed over parts of NE Alabama this morning and may be dense in spots. Today will be a fantastic end to our work and school week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Humidity levels will be quite comfortable thanks to a breeze from the northeast. It may be mid-August, but this weekend looks amazing for outside plans with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and no chance of rain showers!

Saturday morning will start off on the cooler side with lows in the low to middle 60s! Saturday will have plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Sunday will also be sunny with highs in the lower 90s and a touch more humidity. Next work and school week should start off quiet on Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, a few isolated showers may pop up.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday with temps staying below average in the middle 80s. It looks like another weak front will move through on Wednesday bring chances at scattered rain and storms.

