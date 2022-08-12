Have you heard of the obedient flower?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The sun is finally out after a rainy week in north Alabama.

If you’re looking to get out and smell the roses, or any other flower for that matter, Matt Candeias from Huntsville Botanical is telling us all about the Obedient Flower! Find out why the plant has such a particular name.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.