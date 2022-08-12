Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Have you heard of the obedient flower?

The Obedient Plant got its name because the flowers stay in whatever position you put them in.
The Obedient Plant got its name because the flowers stay in whatever position you put them in.(Huntsville Botanical Garden)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The sun is finally out after a rainy week in north Alabama.

If you’re looking to get out and smell the roses, or any other flower for that matter, Matt Candeias from Huntsville Botanical is telling us all about the Obedient Flower! Find out why the plant has such a particular name.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people detained on search scene in Trinity
Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity
Joe Cephus Campbell
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
Train tracks stock image
One person killed after being struck by train near Oakwood Avenue
Governor Kay Ivey speaks after securing Republican nomination in AL governor race
‘Set the record straight’: Gov. Kay Ivey’s office responds to questions, rumors about her health
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville