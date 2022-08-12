Deals
David Parham, aka Huntsville adventurer, shares his favorite spots to get outside

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Surrounded by rolling hills on the outskirts of the Appalachian Mountain, north Alabama is a great place to get outdoors.

David Parham is known as Huntsville Adventurer on social media where he shares his favorite hiking spots in the area, great places to get outside and everything in-between.

Parham has been an outdoorsman since his teens. When everyone started asking how he always found great trails with gorgeous views, his Instagram was born. Now, he shares his favorite spots with people all over the southeast! His page offers tips for every adventurer from young to old.

Give his page a follow and check out his website, HuntsvilleAdventurer.com, for more.

